Inter have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Gleison Bremer ahead of the summer, taking another step towards signing him.

The 25-year-old defender is considered one of the best centre-backs in Italy and is wanted at several clubs both in Serie A and in Europe.

He signed a new two-year deal with Torino earlier this year, but he is still expected to move on from the Italian outfit when the summer transfer window opens.

Juventus and AC Milan are chasing him and he is also one of the targets for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

But Inter are the ones who have been doing all the running in the saga and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they have an agreement over a contract with the player’s representatives.

Bremer is interested in a move to the Nerazzurri and his camp have already negotiated a contract on his behalf with the club.

The two sides have verbally agreed on a four-year contract with an option of another year worth €2.5m per season.

With contractual terms thrashed out, Inter are now working on a deal to snare him away from Torino.

Torino want around €25m to €30m from his sale and the two clubs are expected to soon hold talks over a potential agreement.