Leeds United have deployed scouts to keep a close eye on young Brazilian forward Matheus Martins, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Whites are expected to add to their squad in the summer transfer window to back new boss Jesse Marsch, while they have also made it a policy to recruit talents for their Under-23s.

Leeds’ attention has now been drawn to South America and they are keen to keep an eye on Martins, a Brazil Under-20 international.

The forward is just 18 years old and is on the books at Brazilian side Fluminense.

He broke through at the side last year, playing in the Brazilian top flight, and several European sides are alive to his potential.

Leeds have sent scouts to monitor Martins as they eye a potential swoop to take him to Elland Road.

Dutch giants Ajax, who like to shop for young talents in South America, are also scouting Martins.

Fluminense may find it difficult to keep hold of Martins when the summer transfer window swings open, with clubs tipped to make approaches.

He has scored twice this term for Fluminense, in ten outings.