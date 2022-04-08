Watford manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that his side have the ability to get a win against Leeds United in this weekend’s crunch game.

The Hornets are eight points behind the Whites, but after Everton’s loss in midweek only three points behind the Toffees, albeit with a game more played; Watford have played a game fewer than Leeds.

Hodgson’s side go into the game knowing that a win at home will immensely help their cause, especially with games against rivals Burnley and Everton also on the horizon at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets boss thinks that even with the Whites’ form having picked up since Jesse Marsch’s arrival, his side still have what it takes to defeat Leeds come the weekend.

Watford have lost their last eight league games at home, not picking up a win since November, with Hodgson eager to put an end to that run with a victory against the Whites.

“You go into every game from point zero, and we know this weekend is another good opportunity for us”, Hodgson said in a press conference ahead of the Leeds game.

“We’re playing a good Leeds side who are organised and have had some good results since the new Head Coach has come in.

“They’ll want to win, but so do we and we believe we have the capability to do so.

“We haven’t been able to dent our bad record at home in the games we’ve had here, but we’ll keep going.

“The good thing is that at this moment in time we have a strong squad to pick from.”

For the Whites a win would increase their survival chances drastically and would even makes them favourites to avoid the drop.