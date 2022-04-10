Former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has insisted that centre-back duo Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa are currently not performing satisfactorily and Villa may need to look at upgrades.

Mings and Konsa have partnered each other in Aston Villa’s last three defeats, in the process letting in seven goals, four of which came against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Konsa and Mings have received criticism this season for their displays and especially after the game against Spurs, their performances came under the microscope.

Sherwood thinks that at this moment in time, the centre-back duo are just not good enough for Aston Villa, stressing that if they do not get better they will be replaced.

The former Aston Villa boss thinks the duo can still improve, trusting in manager Steven Gerrard, but explained that if the Villans want to take the next step they need defenders who can hold their own, and Mings and Konsa are right now not capable of that.

Speaking on Premier League TV post the Tottenham loss, Sherwood said: “Konsa and Mings are not good enough.

“From what we’ve seen today, I don’t think Mings is good enough anyway, Konsa’s had some good games.

“The consistency level is just not there.

“They need to find defenders or they need to improve the ones they have got.

“They’re still capable of improving, I think Stevie could work on them, make them better, give them a little bit more cover in front.

“But at the moment, if you want to move on a level in the Premier League, you need defenders who can defend on their own.

“Those two centre-halves cannot defend on their own and they need to be covered up.”

The duo have been Aston Villa’s primary centre-back options this season, both with 25 or more appearances in the league, but with a summer shake up speculated at the club, they could be at risk of losing their positions.