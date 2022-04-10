Southampton and Wolves are competing to sign Chelsea-linked Chicago Fire star Gabriel Slonina, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

An academy graduate of the American club, Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start and keep a clean sheet for a Major League Soccer team when he made his debut in August last year.

Slonina made ten more appearances for the American club last year and in the 2022 season he has started in all matches for the Fire, conceding only two goals and keeping four clean sheets.

The 17-year old was wanted by Chelsea, but with the sanctions against the club it has allowed others to bypass them in the race.

Wolves and Southampton are the leading candidates to obtain Slonina’s signature and are set to battle it out among themselves.

The Saints have the edge in the hunt for the Chicago Fire goalkeeper, with more arrivals anticipated in the summer for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.

Wolves cannot be counted out though and they are prepared to splash the cash for the shot-stopper, having already had discussions.

It is claimed that that any deal to sign Slonina, a United States Under-20s international, could rise to a whopping £10m.