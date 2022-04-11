Millwall have sent scouts to monitor Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes, who is also being tracked by Middlesbrough, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Lions are looking to seal a playoff spot in the Championship this season, but have started making plans for the forthcoming transfer window.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett wants to bolster his defence with strong and committed players in the summer and has identified a potential signing from League One.

The capital club have sent their scouts to take a close look at Accrington centre-back Sykes in recent weeks.

Sykes is a towering presence in Accy’s backline and he suits the profile that Rowett is looking for in new signings.

However, Millwall are likely to face strong completion for Sykes’ signature as their Championship rivals Middlesbrough have also been keeping tabs on him.

Boro could launch a swoop for Sykes in the summer once they know whether they will be remaining in the Championship or be playing top flight football next season.

It remains to be seen whether interested parties, including Middlesbrough and Millwall, will pounce for Sykes when the transfer window swings open again in a few months’ time.