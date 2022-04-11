Gary Neville believes that nothing special is happening at Tottenham Hotspur and Spurs are only benefiting from their top four rivals slipping up.

Spurs have hit form under Antonio Conte and thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday to take full advantage of top four rivals Arsenal and Manchester United dropping points.

They are now in pole position to secure Champions League football for next season with Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane lauded for their performances as a front three.

Neville does not think that Spurs, who have won their last four games on the bounce, scoring 14 goals, are doing anything spectacular and believes their rivals’ failings have given them a boost.

“I don’t think they’ve been spectacular in this last couple of months”, Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“But they are almost growing out of the very recent run of Arsenal, who are starting to drop points and what Manchester United are doing and thinking ‘hang on a minute’.

“When you are starting to play a little well and the other teams are dropping points you grow even more.

“I think that’s what happening with Tottenham. I don’t think there is anything spectacular happening there.

“A few weeks ago Conte was saying I need backing in the summer to stay.”

Conte signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in the January transfer window to boost Spurs’ top four hopes and the pair have wasted no time in nailing down places in the team.