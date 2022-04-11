Tottenham Hotspur are open to exploring a summer swoop for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, provided the numbers to sign him makes sense, according to the Daily Express.

Perisic’s future at Serie A champions Inter is under the scanner as he is out of contract at the club in the summer.

The 33-year-old Croatian’s situation at the San Siro has seen him attract interest from several clubs from Germany and England, including Premier League giants Spurs.

As it stands, Perisic is available on a free transfer following this season, but he is tipped to resume contract negotiations with the Nerazzurri in the coming weeks, though both parties are in no hurry to get a deal done.

Spurs are watching events closely and are open to exploring the possibility of launching a swoop for Perisic in the summer, but only provided the deal makes sense financially.

Tottenham boss Conte knows Perisic well, having worked with him at Inter where they won the Serie A title together last term.

Inter are claimed to have made it clear to Perisic that they will not offer him any more than €4m in wages, and they are eyeing tying him down to a two-year deal.

Perisic wants to see if any among his potential suitors, including Spurs, are prepared to offer him better terms than Inter are offering him at present.