Sporting Lisbon are preparing to table an initial bid for Leicester City and West Ham target Jeremiah St. Juste, despite knowing that it will be deemed insufficient by Mainz.

Although injury issues have forced the centre-back to remain on the sidelines for the better part of this season, he is still rated highly across Europe.

Mainz’s rival Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are keen on St. Juste, along with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, while the Premier League duo of Leicester and West Ham also have him in their sights ahead of the summer window.

And according to Portuguese daily A Bola, the Lisbon side are preparing to slap in an offer worth €7.5m for St. Juste’s services.

Sporting Lisbon are aware their initial bid for the defender will not be enough to snare him away from Mainz, but are still preparing to open formal proceedings for him in a bid to state their intentions.

Although St. Juste will enter the final year of his contract at the German side post this season, they will only be open to letting him go for at least an offer in the €10m range.

Having failed to bolster their backline in January, signing a centre-back remains a priority for West Ham in the summer, with St. Juste among their options, but they are likely to face string competition or his signature.

Leicester also want to strengthen their defence and it remains to be seen where the Mainz star will end up playing next season, should he leave his current club.