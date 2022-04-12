Juventus are looking to win the race for Liverpool and Manchester United target Antony and have intensified contacts aimed at taking him to Turin from Ajax.

The 22-year-old winger has more than three years left on his contract at Ajax but he is being heavily linked with a move away from the Dutch giants.

Antony has been tipped to move on from Ajax with some of the biggest clubs chasing his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

There are suggestions that Erik ten Hag wants to take him to Manchester United if he takes up the manager’s job at Old Trafford, while Jurgen Klopp has been credited with being keen to snap him up for Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also believed to be keen on him but, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are also interested in the forward and are working hard.

The Italian giants want to bring in an attacker in the summer and Antony has emerged as one of their top targets.

It is claimed they are now intensifying their contacts in a bid to make sure they win the race for Antony.

Ajax are aware of the interest the Brazilian has been attracting despite their wanting to keep him at the club.

The Dutch giants are expected to demand a big fee if clubs make a concrete move for him in the coming months.