Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is not interested in a move to Tottenham Hotspur and will only consider leaving the Serie A giants for one of the top clubs in Europe.

The 23-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the best young defenders in European football and is wanted at several big clubs.

He has more than two years left on his contract and Inter do not want to sell the defender in the next summer transfer window.

But there are suggestions that budgetary constraints could force them to sell Bastoni if they receive a big-money offer on their table.

Tottenham are interested in reuniting him with Antonio Conte in north London, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Bastoni has discarded the option of joining the north London club.

The Italian defender will only consider an offer to leave Inter if he gets the opportunity to join one of the big names of Europe.

Bastoni does not consider Tottenham amongst the elite sides in Europe at present and if he leaves Inter would go elsewhere.

While he shares a good relationship with Conte, Bastoni is also aware that his countryman may not be at Tottenham for the long term.

Bayern Munich are also amongst the clubs who have made enquiries into signing the centre-back.