Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard recently observed Atletico Madrid star Geoffrey Kondogbia, being in attendance during the his team’s match against Manchester City, according to Birmingham Live.

In a fiery clash, the Spanish team were unable to break the deadlock as the Citizens went through to the semi-finals of the Champions League 1-0 on aggregate owing to their first leg victory.

Kondogbia again provided a solid performance, holding his own in the middle of the park and sometimes performing flashy pirouettes, to add to his impressive displays this season.

The midfielder was signed by the Madrid team in November 2020 and his contract at the club runs through until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, Aston Villa have designs on the midfielder and Gerrard was at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier in the week to scout him.

A holding midfielder is desired by the Villans in the summer transfer window and with Kalvin Phillips ready to stay on at Leeds United, Kondogbia may be pursued actively.

The club are believed to be serious in their liking for the midfielder and are also confident that they will be able to sign him.

Kondogbia has made 33 appearances for the club this season and it remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid are persuaded to sell him as he is one of manager Diego Simeone’s trusted players this season.