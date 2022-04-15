Everton and Leeds United are keeping tabs on Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch who is also a target for Arsenal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The midfielder is not expected to sign a new contract with Hoffenheim and is set to leave the German club on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old was a major target for Roma in the summer and the Serie A giants are expected to try their luck again at the end of the season.

Grillitsch is expected to be one of the high profile Bosman moves in the summer and is also attracting considerable interest from the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Everton and Leeds are monitoring him with a view to snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer.

Both clubs are fighting for survival in the Premier League but are preparing for the summer window, where they will look to strengthen under their respective new managers.

If survival is achieved, Everton and Leeds will look to secure Grillitsch on a free transfer in the coming window.

The midfielder is also on Arsenal’s radar with Mohamed Elneny set to leave on a free transfer when his deal comes to an end.