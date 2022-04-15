Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Premier League sides have been boosted in the chase for Gleison Bremer as Torino want to sell to an English club to bring in the highest amount from his sale.

Bremer is one of the names in demand on the transfer market with his performances for Torino making him a coveted centre-back option for clubs in the biggest leagues.

Newcastle and Spurs are on the trail of the Torino centre-back, with Spurs sending scouts to observe him, while there is other Premier League interest.

However, the Premier League clubs have competition as Torino’s fellow Serie A sides Napoli, Juventus and Inter, as well as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, are also keen on him.

Torino have however taken the decision to try to sell Bremer to the Premier League in the summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

With the greater spending prowess in the Premier League, the Turin club are hoping to get as much money as they possibly can by facilitating his sale to an English club.

Bremer signed a new contract with Torino this February but he is still expected to leave the club this summer with the hierarchy more than open to selling him.

Apart from Spurs and the Magpies, Leicester City, Everton, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with the centre-back, who is believed to be valued at over €50m.