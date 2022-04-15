Nemanja Matic has officially informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the club in the summer, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 33-year-old has been a bit-part player at Manchester United this season and has only featured 17 times in the Premier League, with only eleven of them from the starting eleven.

Manchester United are looking to bring in two midfielders in the summer as part of their plans to overhaul their midfield.

Matic’s future at Manchester United is under the scanner ahead of the summer but he still has a year left on his contract with the club.

However, the midfielder wants to move on and has informed the club of his wish to leave Old Trafford.

The veteran midfielder is keen to find a new club in the summer and has made his clear to Manchester United.

Matic has had interest from Italy and several clubs in Europe are expected to show interest in him.

Given his age and contractual status, Manchester United are only likely to get a small fee, if any, from his departure.

The midfielder joined them from Chelsea in 2017 and has featured 183 times for the club.