Schalke are prepared to accept a fee of less than €10m for Norwich City loan star Ozan Kabak in the summer, as they look to offload him.

After coming to Liverpool in last season’s January transfer window, Kabak returned to England again on loan with Norwich this season.

As part of the agreement, the Canaries have an option to buy the player at the end of the season, with the expectation of him being valued at €13m.

However, the defender has played fewer than 15 games in all competitions this season for the Canaries and the buying clause will not be triggered.

Kabak is currently out injured and may have played his last game for Norwich.

Now his parent club Schalke have reduced his asking price to a sum of less than €10m, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

It is understood that at this moment no enquires have been made about the centre-back, but Schalke hope the reduced price will help to move him on.

The defender’s contract with the German side runs until the end of the 2023/24 season, but the club would like to see him sold in the upcoming window.