Serie A giants Lazio have rekindled their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Biancocelesti coach Maurizio Sarri has identified midfield as one key are that needs bolstering in the upcoming window.

The Serie A giants could see the departure of midfield duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Lucas Leiva post this season and their sporting director Igli Tare has already started to compile a list of potential replacements.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on Lazio’s transfer radar and it appears they have identified another player from the Premier League that could suit the profile they are looking for.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio have added Wolves star Dendoncker to their summer transfer wish list.

The Belgian was on Lazio’s transfer radar last summer but no move materialised, although he is now again viewed as a potential target.

Dendoncker’s current deal at the Midlands outfit is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and he has been tipped to command a fee affordable to Lazio.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio will pounce on Dendoncker when the summer window swings open and take him to Italy’s Serie A.