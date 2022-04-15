Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has admitted that he has no idea whether Aston Villa target Borna Sosa will leave the club in the summer but stressed the player’s current focus is on helping his team.

The Croatian has been heavily linked with leaving Stuttgart in the upcoming window and has several admirers across Europe, including Spanish giants Barcelona and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Sosa knocked back an offer from the Premier League outfit in the January transfer window, but they remain interested in snapping him up in the summer.

Stuttgart coach Matarazzo has admitted he is not sure whether Sosa will remain at Stuttgart beyond this season but insisted the player’s current focus is completely on helping the Germans reach their goals this season.

Asked whether he thinks Sosa could leave Stuttgart in the summer, Matarazzo was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: “He’s with us at the moment and is totally concentrating on his job at VfB.

“I don’t know what will happen in the summer.”

Matarazzo added the quality of clubs that are interested in acquiring is the services of Sosa in the summer speaks volumes about the development he has undergone at Stuttgart.

“It speaks for Borna’s development and quality when such clubs are interested in him.

“The players can put themselves in the spotlight by doing well, that’s our way.”

Sosa’s current deal at Stuttgart will only expire in the summer of 2025 and it has been claimed they are looking for a fee in the €25m range for him.