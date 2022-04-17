Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan has warned that with Crewe Alexandra already relegated, they will play more openly when the Owls take them on next.

The Owls defeated fellow-promotion chasers MK Dons this weekend, with Bannan himself scoring a wonder goal, a win that took Wednesday to fifth in the table.

Their next challenge is the Railwaymen, who have already succumbed to the drop, but won against fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday.

Bannan stressed that the win against MK Dons when all is said and done only amounts to three points and the Owls need to keep their run going.

The midfielder thinks that the Owls need to be wary of Crewe’s threat as after being relegated already, they will have a freedom to their game.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site post-match, Bannan said: “It’s just an extra three points at the end of the day, on paper it was always going to be a tricky game.

“If you can beat the people in and around you as well it’s kind of like a six-pointer so it gives you that bit of confidence but at the end of the day it’s just three points to where we want to get to.

“And we need to follow it up with another tough on game on Tuesday against Crewe.

“They’re relegated, they’ve got plenty of freedom now so that’s going to be a tough game.”

With only four games of the season remaining and with the playoff race very tight, any slip-up could prove lethal.

The Owls will be hoping to get a win at Hillsborough against the Railwaymen to not only boost their playoff chances but also maintain slim hopes of automatic promotion.