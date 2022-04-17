Newcastle United are checking on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, according to the Sun.

The Magpies were linked with wanting to bring in a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window, but were unable to land any targets and have continued to trust in Martin Dubravka.

They are already planning for the summer transfer window, with the club now all but certain to remain in the Premier League for next term.

A new goalkeeper is expected to be on the agenda in the window and Newcastle are checking on a deal to land Sanchez.

The 24-year-old is on the books at Graham Potter’s Brighton and Newcastle did business with the Seagulls in January when they snapped up Dan Burn.

Sanchez has made 32 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League this season, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

He played in both Brighton’s fixtures with Newcastle this season, conceding three goals.

Brighton have the shot-stopper locked down on a contract which runs until the summer of 2025.