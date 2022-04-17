Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson has become a loan target for Championship side Millwall, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Anderson is currently on loan with League Two side Bristol Rovers, where he has been getting acclaim for his performances.

Pirates boss Joey Barton has been effusive in his praise for the youngster and revealed that he is more than happy to develop a player for his former club.

Anderson may now continue his progress at a higher level as a number of clubs are interested in taking him on loan for next season.

However, it is Millwall who have been most forthcoming in their interest to take the midfielder on loan.

The Lions have a chance to get into the playoffs this term, but regardless where they end up they wish to strengthen in the midfield department for next season.

Elliot’s current contract with the Magpies expires in the summer of 2024 and after him coming back to Tyneside, Newcastle may offer him a new deal before sending him out on loan.

The 19-year old has started all but one game since his arrival in January at Bristol Rovers and has registered five goals and three assists for the Gas so far.