Fixture: West Ham United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Burnley at the London Stadium.

The Hammers produced a superb display on Thursday night to thrash Lyon 3-0 in France and progress into the semi-final of the Europa League.

They are still though chasing a top four finish in the Premier League and have limited room for slip-ups, making this afternoon’s meeting with Burnley an important encounter.

Burnley sacked Sean Dyche on Friday and have a caretaker team, led by Under-23s boss Mike Jackson, in charge.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while in defence Moyes picks a four of Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Aaron Cresswell.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek play, while Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Nikola Vlasic support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Coufal, Kral, Noble, Masuaku, Benrahma, Fornals, Yarmolenko