Borussia Dortmund have still not met the financial conditions needed to snap up Karim Adeyemi, whose advisors remain in talks with Liverpool, according to German daily Bild.

Adeyemi has been turning heads with his performances in Austria for Red Bull Salzburg and is hot property ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Dortmund have been holding talks with Salzburg and Adeyemi for several months and it was recently claimed they have agreed the outlines of a fee.

However, Adeyemi’s camp are still talking to Liverpool and Dortmund do not yet have a full financial agreement in place for the player to head to Germany.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool might steal in for Adeyemi if the stalemate continues.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of Adeyemi, but the Bavarians are not currently in the mix to snap him up.

Just 20 years old, the striker has hit the back of the net 20 times in 39 appearances for Salzburg this season.



He played in Salzburg’s Champions League campaign and scored a brace against Lille, along with a goal against Wolfsburg.