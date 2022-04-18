West Ham United boss David Moyes and Brentford manager Thomas Frank are in attendance this afternoon at Millwall’s clash against Hull City.

With the summer transfer window looming closer, clubs are well under way with their identification of targets to strengthen ahead of next term.

Both West Ham and Brentford could look to dip down into the Championship to bolster their squads and their respective managers are taking in a Championship game this afternoon.

Moyes and Frank are at the clash between Millwall and Hull.

Under the scanner from both managers could be Hull talent Keane Lewis-Potter, who has impressed with his performances for the Tigers in the second tier.

Lewis-Potter starts for Hull this afternoon and has two Premier League managers to catch the eye of.

West Ham raided Hull to snap up Jarrod Bowen in the January 2020 transfer window and he has flourished at the London Stadium.



Frank may be hoping to see Marcus Forss play some part for Hull today; he is on loan from Brentford and starts on the bench at Millwall.