Leeds United talent Owen Bray is to be looked at by Wigan Athletic as he is due to play for the club’s Under-23s today, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old is still a Leeds player but he will be out of contract at the end of the season and could be set to head elsewhere to continue his career.

Bray has been allowed to look at other clubs and it is Wigan he will turn out for today, as he assesses his options.

The York-born winger, who is able to play for the Republic of Ireland at international level, will be put through his paces by the League One side.

He will be fielded by Wigan in an Under-23s game against Hull City this afternoon.

Bray will be hoping to impress Wigan when he features for them and hope to earn a contract in the summer.

The Latics are looking for new players and are keen to see what the Leeds youngster can offer on the pitch.

Wigan could become Bray’s new home as he aims to continue his development and kick on with his career next season.