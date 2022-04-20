Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Senegal and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the approaching summer transfer window.

Koulibaly has long been linked with a move away from Napoli but the Serie A giants have somehow managed to keep him rooted to Campania.

The 30-year-old Senegal defender has a year left on his contract and many feel this could the summer that will see him finally move on from Napoli.

Koulibaly has been a topic of discussion inside many Premier League recruitment meetings and he is again wanted at several clubs in the English top tier.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham have put in probes to assess getting their hands on the Senegalese centre-back.

With only a year left on his contract, there is confidence amongst his suitors that Napoli will be more prepared to sell him this summer.

He is on Everton’s wishlist but they would likely have to secure their Premier League status before moving for him.

Steven Gerrard wants to invest more into his Villa squad ahead of next season and Koulibaly appears to be the kind of top centre-back the manager wants.

Antonio Conte’s interest in the Senegalese dates back to his time as Chelsea manager and he looks to be keen to get his hands on him at Tottenham this summer.