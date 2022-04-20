Tottenham Hotspur are ready to listen to bids for 24-year-old centre-back Joe Rodon in the approaching summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Welsh defender has not managed to carve out a niche for himself in the Spurs squad since joining the club from Swansea City in 2020.

He has been a peripheral figure in the Tottenham squad this season under Antonio Conte and he has not played a league game since the Italian took charge in November.

Rodon, 24, has played in the cup games and has eight appearances in all competitions, but the Welshman is likely to want to play more football going forward.

And it has been claimed that Tottenham are open to bids for the defender in the next transfer window.

Spurs appear to feel that he is not part of Conte’s long-term plans and moving him on would free up space in the squad for a foreign player.

The north London club want to cash in on him and are prepared to entertain offers for him in the summer.

Rodon has more than three years left on his contract at Tottenham, but he could be moved on from north London in the summer.