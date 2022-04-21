Carlos Carvalhal has an advantage over other candidates for the Burnley job due to the fact his contract is up at the end of the season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley are on the hunt for a new boss after choosing to sack Sean Dyche, but they have not managed to bring a new man through the door quickly.

They are considering a number of candidates and Braga coach Carvalhal is a man firmly on the Turf Moor club’s radar.

It is suggested that Carvalhal would likely not be available to take charge until the summer as he is trying to make sure Braga secure European qualification for next season.

In a boost for Burnley though, it has been revealed that the Portuguese tactician is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

As such, the Clarets would not face having to fork out a substantial compensation fee to bring Carvalhal to Turf Moor.

That could give the former Sheffield Wednesday boss an edge in the race to become the new Burnley boss.

Burnley have also considered Sam Allardyce, Wayne Rooney and Chris Wilder, but none of those appointments appears to be straightforward.