Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that star centre-back Dominic Iorfa has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

Iorfa picked up a knock in training before the match against MK Dons last weekend and subsequently missed that game in addition to Crewe Alexandra earlier in the week.

The Owls boss had hoped that the centre-back would be in contention for the game against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

However, Moore has now revealed that Iorfa will be missing up to at least the Portsmouth game, the second last game of the regular season, after he received another blow in training.

The Owls boss specified what had transpired in training to rule out Iorfa for multiple weeks and explained that it was not any one particular person’s fault.

“We thought Portsmouth would be a game available to him”, Moore said in a press conference ahead of the Wycombe game.

“I don’t envisage him being quite ready.

“After Portsmouth is when he will start to pick up his rehab.

“We think his injury is going to be three or four weeks.

“He went in for a tackle in training and came worse off.

“It was two players going straight for the ball in a competitive manner and Dom came off a little worse.

“It was nobody’s fault.

“It was contact.”

Iorfa missed a large portion of this season due to an hip injury and he will be hoping his new problem is not severe enough that he has to miss the playoffs, if the Owls make them.