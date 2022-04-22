Declan Rice has knocked back a third offer from West Ham United to renew his deal and is open to leaving the club in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder is one of West Ham’s standout players under David Moyes, and is rated highly in the Premier League.

West Ham’s top flight rivals in the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on a move for him, however the Hammers are determined to keep hold of their star.

Rice’s current deal at the London Stadium expires in the summer of 2024, but West Ham have been looking to tie him down to new long-term contract; they were unsuccessful with their first two offers.

And the England international has now rejected a third proposal from the Irons to sign on fresh terms.

Rice is open to a move in the summer, which is a big boost to his potential suitors, including the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old has played an instrumental role in helping West Ham reach the semi-finals of the Europa League this season and they still see him as a player that will not be allowed to leave

And it remains to be seen whether any of Rice’s admirers pounce on him in the forthcoming window and try to snare him away in a deal, which should it happen is tipped to involve an astronomical fee.