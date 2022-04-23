Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not made any concrete moves towards signing for Juventus in the summer.

Pogba will miss the rest of the season through injury and has most probably played his last game for Manchester United.

The Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer and Ralf Rangnick has indicated that he is unlikely to put pen to paper to fresh terms at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old is looking forward to offers from several clubs in Europe and there is talk of him returning to Juventus in the summer.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, nothing concrete has happened between Pogba and Juventus ahead of the transfer window.

The Italian giants have had their eyes on the player but his wage demands are likely to be complicated.

Juventus are keen to run a tight ship in terms of maintaining their wage structure and signing the Frenchman could break those plans.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him and are likely to afford the kind of salary the midfielder wants.

Pogba was whistled off by the Old Trafford faithful in their last home game and lasted just nine minutes against Liverpool at Anfield midweek before he was taken off.