West Ham United are determined not to sell Manchester United target Declan Rice this summer despite his contract refusals, according to The Times.

Rice, 23, has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has been instrumental in West Ham’s Europa League run this season.

But the midfielder is aware that he may have to move on from the club soon in order to take the next step in his career.

The Hammers are aware that the midfielder has eyes on a potential transfer in the summer but for the moment, they do not want to sell.

Rice recently rejected a third offer of a new contract from West Ham but that has not changed the club’s perspective.

The east London club are in no mood to cash in on the midfielder in the next summer transfer window.

West Ham are banking on a strong finish to the season, while winning the Europa League would also get them into the Champions League.

Rice wants to play in Europe’s premier competition for one of the biggest clubs in Europe as part of his ambition.

But at the moment, West Ham are prepared to dig in their heels and keep him at the club next season.

The England star is the number one target for Manchester United, but they are in no mood to pay what they feel is over the odds to snare him away from West Ham.