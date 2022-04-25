Ibrahim Afellay has advised PSV Eindhoven to go in for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in the summer transfer window and feels a deal can be done.

Burnley signed Weghorst from German outfit Wolfsburg in the January transfer window to replace the departed Chris Wood and the Dutchman has begun to make an impact.

He has scored and assisted in his last three Premier League games as Burnley have collected seven points to boost their survival hopes.

PSV are likely to look to revamp their attack in the summer window and former midfielder Afellay thinks that Weghorst would be the perfect option, even if only on loan for a season.

He said on Sunday evening’s Studio Voetbal: “I would go for Wout Weghorst.

“If Burnley are relegated, you should really be able to come to an agreement for that.

“Even if you loan him for a year.

“I think that he is an interesting option for PSV.”

Weghorst, 29, will be aiming to help Burnley survive in the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen if the Clarets would agree to sell him if they remain in the top flight.

The striker has scored goals in the Eredivisie, managing to hit the back of the net 51 times in 124 games in the Dutch top flight.