Newcastle United are tipped to contact Sevilla’s Diego Carlos in the summer and are prepared to hand him a lucrative contract to move to England.

Sevilla star Carlos was one of Newcastle’s top centre-back targets in the winter transfer window, but they failed with their efforts to land him.

The Spaniards knocked back several offers from the Magpies for Carlos, and it was claimed they were holding out for a fee close to the €60m mark.

Newcastle still see centre-back as a priority position that needs bolstering in the upcoming window and Carlos has remained on their transfer radar.

And according to Spanish daily Super Deporte, the Tyneside giants are gearing up to table another bid for the Brazilian.

Newcastle are prepared to improve up on the €45m they offered in January for his services and are also ready to hand Carlos a lucrative salary increase.

However, Sevilla are keen on holding on to Carlos beyond this season and sporting director Monchi is working on tying the defender down to a new deal, in which he also wants to increase his release clause from €80m to €85m.

Newcastle are tipped to contact Carlos directly and convince him to move to the club in the summer, with their sporting project, and opportunity to play in the Premier League tipped to be topics they will present to try to land his signature.