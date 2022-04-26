Arsenal are prepared to put in a big money bid for Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen, but it could still fall short of Napoli’s asking price, it has been claimed in Italy.

Osimhen’s future at Napoli has come under the scanner ahead of the summer and there are suggestions that he could leave the Serie A giants.

The forward is especially attracting serious interest from the Premier League where several clubs have been keeping tabs on him; Newcastle looked to snap him up in January.

He is again on Newcastle’s radar ahead of the transfer window and Osimhen is also part of the discussions at Arsenal. who want to sign a striker ahead of next season.

According to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, cited by Italian outlet ArenaNapoli.it, the Gunners would be prepared to offer as much as €80m in the summer for the Nigerian.

Mikel Arteta wants a top-class striker and Arsenal are ready to pay big money to bring in a quality attacker.

However, that figure is still likely to fall short of the demands Napoli are likely to have this summer.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would consider selling the striker only if he receives an offer of around €100m.

The jury is out on whether either Arsenal or Newcastle would be willing to offer such a sum.

Osimhen has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and has more than three years left on his Napoli contract.