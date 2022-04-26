Arsenal swooping for Tino Livramento in the summer now looks off the table, as the Southampton full-back has suffered a long-term injury, according to the Daily Express.

The Gunners are exploring the possibility of bolstering their backline in the forthcoming summer transfer window as boss Mikel Arteta continues his rebuilding process at the club.

Arsenal are already being linked with several players from domestic quarters and abroad, and Southampton star Livramento was on their radar.

The Gunners had been keeping a close eye on the Saints star’s development on the south coast and a potential summer move was even on the cards.

However, Livramento picked up a cruciate ligament injury in Southampton’s 2-2 draw against Brighton in their latest top flight outing, which has pushed him on to the sidelines for a lengthy spell.

With the teenager expected to be out of action for around eight to nine months, Arsenal are tipped not be pursuing a swoop for him in the summer.

Although Arteta’s immediate focus is on sealing a top four finish in the Premier League this season, the recruitment department led by technical director Edu have already started plotting their transfer strategy for the forthcoming window.

It remains to be seen whether the north London giants will identify any alternative options to Livramento.