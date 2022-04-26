Manchester United have filtered through a big-money offer to Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic through his agent, it has been claimed in Italy.

Milinkovic-Savic will have two years left on his contract with Lazio in the summer and he has been tipped to leave the club ahead of next season.

Manchester United have long been interested in the midfielder but their efforts to sign him have so far been thwarted by Lazio.

But there is a real belief that he could be allowed to move on this summer and Manchester United are claimed to have already put in an offer for him.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, his agent landed in the Italian capital two days ago with an offer to Lazio from Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have tabled a bid worth €80m to snare the Serbian away from Lazio in the summer.

The figure is the asking price Lazio had set for the midfielder, but the Serie A giants want to wait before making a decision.

They are waiting to see whether Paris Saint-Germain make a counter-offer for Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the summer.

Lazio want to unleash an auction in order to raise the midfielder’s price and get an even bigger bid for him in the upcoming transfer window.