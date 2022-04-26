Tottenham Hotspur face competition from Everton and West Ham United for full-back target Wilfried Singo, it has been claimed in Italy.

Singo is a fixture at Torino under Ivan Juric this season and is capable of operating as a traditional right-back or a right-wing back.

A new right-wing back was a priority target for Spurs boss Antonio Conte in January, but they failed with their efforts to bolster that position.

It has been claimed that Conte has notified the Tottenham hierarchy that Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer and Singo are two players he wants at the club ahead of next season; Spurs have recently been scouting Singo.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs could face strong competition from rival Premier League clubs for Singo’s signature in the next window, as David Moyes’ West Ham and Frank Lampard’s Everton are in the hunt.

In addition, Leicester City are keen, while Singo has also attracted interest from clubs in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Torino will evaluate the possibility of selling the 21-year-old in the summer if they receive an offer in the €30m range.

Il Toro could also look to trigger a player auction for the in-demand star at the end of this season, to earn as much as they can from his departure.