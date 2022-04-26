A fee could be agree for Leeds United and Liverpool target Calvin Ramsay as soon as later this week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ramsay is rated as a top talent at Pittodrie and is widely tipped to move on from Aberdeen in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool want to sign Ramsay, but Leeds are now trying to hijack the Reds’ bid for the defender as they aim to add him to Jesse Marsch’s squad.

And it is claimed that a fee for Ramsay to move on from Aberdeen could be agreed later this week.

If a fee is not agreed this week then it is still set to be agreed soon, with Ramsay moving away from Aberdeen.

It is suggested that Ramsay is expected to be given permission to hold talks with both Liverpool and Leeds as he chooses where to go.

The highly-rated defender is tipped to cost an initial £3m, plus bonus payments on top.

Ramsay, 18, has made 32 appearances for Aberdeen this season over the course of the campaign.