West Ham United defender Issa Diop is attracting interest from Manchester United, it has been claimed in France.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in one centre-back in the next window as part of their plans to strengthen the hands of incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Villarreal’s Paul Torres are believed to be the defenders Manchester United are assessing at the moment.

But it has been claimed that they have also gone back to their interest in another Premier League centre-back as well.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Red Devils have rekindled their interest in signing West Ham defender Diop.

The Frenchman has been on Manchester United’s radar for a few years and West Ham’s recruitment team earned praise from Jose Mourinho for unearthing him in 2018.

With the focus on signing one more centre-back, Diop is again being considered at Old Trafford ahead of the summer.

The centre-back will have a year left of his contract at the end of the season and is believed to be considering leaving West Ham as he is not a regular starter when all of David Moyes’ options are fit.

He has suitors in France as well with clubs such as Monaco and Lyon interested in signing him.

Diop is likely to prioritise playing time over the stature of club if he decides to leave West Ham in the summer.