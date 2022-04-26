Wolves are tracking Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 19-year-old striker was wanted at Newcastle in the winter transfer window and they tried hard to sign him in January.

Newcastle had a deal in place with Reims but the teenager ultimately decided against joining the Magpies in the middle of the season as he did not want to rush his departure.

Ekitike is on the radar of several teams in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window and there is more Premier League interest in him as well.

The teenage forward is being closely watched by Wolves as the club work on their plans for the summer.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage wants to bring in a young forward to his squad in the next window and Ekitike is being tracked.

Newcastle still have their eyes on the forward and could once again move to try to take him to St James’ Park.

The Magpies want to bring in a young forward but whether that will be Ekitike remains to be seen.

Reims are still looking for big money before they will agree to part ways with him in the next window.