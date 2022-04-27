Arsenal are looking to sign two strikers this summer, with one of them expected to also do a job on the wings, according to the Evening Standard.

The Gunners’ forward line will be depleted come the summer as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to leave with their contracts expiring.

While the likes of Folarin Balogun and Tyreece John-Jules will return from loan spells to the Emirates, the young strikers are not expected to fill the outgoing players’ places.

It leaves a void up front for the Gunners to fill during the summer and the north London outfit have now set upon preparing their squad for next season.

The Gunners have set the target of bringing in two strikers in the summer to strengthen themselves up front.

However, one of the strikers should be able to play out wide, thus providing more options for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will be hoping they are more successful in the summer than they were in January when their pursuit of then-Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic failed as he departed for Juventus.

Among the strikers linked with Arsenal include Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lille man Jonathan David.