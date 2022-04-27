West Ham United boss David Moyes has delivered positive injury news on defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, but provided little indication on whether the duo will again play this season.

The Hammers have been forced to deal with a crippling injury crisis, with all three of their senior defenders in Ogbonna, Zouma and Issa Diop expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

The West Ham manager shifted to a back three at the weekend with Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell partnering the only senior centre-back in Craig Dawson in defence.

Moyes revealed that Ogbonna is back at the West Ham training base for the next stage of his rehabilitation, but stressed that he is some way away from playing in a game.

He also added that Zouma is also back in light training, but did not provide any indication on whether he will be back in the team before the end of the season.

The West Ham boss said in a press conference: “Ogbonna is back.

“He came back into the building this week. I’d be amazed if he played.

“Kurt is back doing light work and is ahead of schedule.”

West Ham will again field a team with a makeshift defence when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at the London Stadium on Thursday night.