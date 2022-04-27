Everton loanee Moise Kean’s goal against Sassuolo has not changed Juventus’ plans to cut short his loan stint at the end of the season.

Kean returned to Juventus last summer on a two-year loan deal from Everton and the Italian giants also have an option to make the move permanent.

However, he has struggled to make an impact back in Turin, scoring five times in 28 Serie A appearances this season.

Juventus have long decided that they would be cutting short his loan deal this summer and sending him back to Everton.

Kean scored a vital winner against Sassuolo this week to boost Juventus’ top-four hopes, but according to Sky Italia, it has done little to change their minds.

Juventus remain on course to sending him back to Everton this summer after a poor season in Italy.

Talks are expected to take place between Juventus and his agent, Mino Raiola, soon to clarify his future.

Kean is also not part of Everton’s plans but he still has a contract until 2024 with the Merseyside club.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering taking him back to the French capital after he impressed on loan last season.