Newcastle United are interested in a summer swoop for Trabzonspor shot-stopper Ugurcan Cakir, who has also been linked with being a target for Leeds United.

The Magpies are now chasing a top ten finish in the Premier League, having clawed their way away from the drop zone.

With another top flight season in sight, Newcastle’s recruitment department are gearing up for their first summer transfer window under their new ownership and have been already linked with a number of players across Europe.

The Tyneside giants’ new owners are ready to back boss Eddie Howe again in the market and a new goalkeeper is on their wish list; they looked at signing one in January and are tipped to again revisit it.

And according to Turkish outlet HaberTS, Newcastle are keen on a move for Trabzonspor custodian Cakir.

The shot-stopper has also attracted interest from Newcastle’s top flight rivals Leeds, but they are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

Cakir has been one of the standout performers for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig this season, and has registered eleven clean sheets in 32 appearances for them so far this season while, also wearing the armband.

It remains to be seen whether any among Newcastle or Leeds will provide him an opportunity to come to the Premier League in the summer.