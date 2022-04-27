Tottenham Hotspur continue to remain interested in Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo regardless of Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

The winger will have two years left on his contract at the end of the season and for the moment, there are no negotiations over a new deal between Roma and the player’s representatives.

Roma are believed to be keen to open talks over fresh terms in the summer, but there are also suggestions that the player could move on from the Stadio Olimpico.

Spurs have long been interested in him with Conte keen to add him to his Tottenham squad.

The Spurs boss’ future at the club is uncertain due to links with Paris Saint-Germain, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, that is unlikely to have any effect on the saga.

Spurs have continued to keep tabs on Zaniolo and they would still want him even if they lose Conte this summer.

He has long been identified by the Tottenham recruitment team and Conte’s future has no link to whether they would be able to sign Zaniolo.

The Italy international also has top suitors in Serie A, where Juventus are interested in getting their hands on him.

English audiences will get a look at Zaniolo when he features for Roma against Leicester in the Europa Conference League semi-final this week.