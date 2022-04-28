Crystal Palace are weighing up an option to re-sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favour this season at Old Trafford and Diogo Dalot has often taken up his place in the starting eleven.

He is one of the players Manchester United may be prepared to move on this summer as he is not suited to the style of football incoming manager Erik ten Hag is likely to implement.

Manchester United paid £50m to sign him from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and it has been claimed that he could be back at Selhurst Park ahead of the new season.

The Eagles are weighing up the option of taking Wan-Bissaka back to south London in the next transfer window.

Patrick Vieira wants an upgrade at right-back in the summer and the club are looking at options in front of them.

There are no guarantees that they will make a move for the Manchester United star, but his name is under consideration.

Wan-Bissaka could well welcome a move back to Selhurst Park if he is not part of Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

However, it is likely to be a loan move with Crystal Palace not prepared to sign him on a permanent deal at the moment.