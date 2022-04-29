Napoli have started negotiations with Bologna over a summer swoop for Newcastle United linked left-back Aaron Hickey.

The full-back has been one of the standout players for Bologna in Serie A this season, playing in all but two of their league games so far in the current campaign.

Hickey’s performances on the pitch have seen him attract interest from both foreign and domestic quarters.

Italian giants AC Milan are keen on a swoop for him, while newly rich Newcastle are also linked with interest in his services as they look to bolster their backline in the forthcoming window.

However, the list of clubs interested in snapping up Hickey in the summer is growing, as according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Serie A giants Napoli are also keen on the 19-year-old.

Gli Azzurri have already started negotiations with Bologna for the defender, but they are aware that getting a deal over the line for him will be a tough challenge, given the strong competition for his signature.

Newcastle’s current first-choice at left-back is Aston Villa loanee Matt Targett, and even though he has impressed on Tyneside, the Magpies are yet to decide whether to sign him permanently following this season.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will swoop for Hickey when the transfer window swings open in the summer.