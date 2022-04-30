The agent of Arsenal and Manchester United linked attacker Christopher Nkunku has already started work on a potential transfer for him in the summer.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is a much-wanted player in Europe following a brilliant season at RB Leipzig.

He has scored 30 goals and registered 20 assists in all competitions in the current campaign and is on the radar of several top clubs.

Nkunku has been closely watched by Manchester United ahead of the summer and AC Milan are also considering signing him as they wait for their new wealthy owners to take charge of the club.

Arsenal are also linked with holding an interest in Nkunku.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Nkunku’s agent has already put in motion the wheels for his potential move away from Leipzig.

He has been contacted by several big clubs in Europe and work is under way for him to leave the German club this summer.

Leipzig are aware that Nkunku could leave but they are prepared to hold out for a big fee for him.

There are suggestions it would take a minimum €60m figure to get Leipzig to the negotiating table ahead of the transfer window.