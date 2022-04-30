Ange Postecoglou is expected to continue to strengthen his squad in the approaching summer transfer window and Celtic are tipped to want to sign a striker.
They have been strongly linked with a swoop to land Caen striker Mendy.
However, despite the speculation, Celtic have not been in touch about signing Mendy this summer.
Mendy has enjoyed a prolific season in France’s second tier, scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances, despite his side falling short of promotion.
The 28-year-old started the season off by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win and has continued to add goals at regular intervals throughout the campaign.
Mendy has previously played in France’s Ligue 1 and counts Guingamp, Brest, Nice, Bordeaux, Nimes and Strasbourg amongst his former clubs.
It remains to be seen if Celtic will make a concrete move to sign Mendy this coming summer.