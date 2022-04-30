Celtic have made no contact over a potential deal to take Caen hitman Alexandre Mendy to Scotland, according to Sky Sports News.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to continue to strengthen his squad in the approaching summer transfer window and Celtic are tipped to want to sign a striker.

They have been strongly linked with a swoop to land Caen striker Mendy.

However, despite the speculation, Celtic have not been in touch about signing Mendy this summer.

Mendy has enjoyed a prolific season in France’s second tier, scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances, despite his side falling short of promotion.

The 28-year-old started the season off by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win and has continued to add goals at regular intervals throughout the campaign.

Mendy has previously played in France’s Ligue 1 and counts Guingamp, Brest, Nice, Bordeaux, Nimes and Strasbourg amongst his former clubs.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will make a concrete move to sign Mendy this coming summer.